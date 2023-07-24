MLB Rumors: Reds' 2021 NL ROY Jonathan India on Trade Block Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds are prepared to trade second baseman Jonathan India ahead of the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand reported Cincinnati is looking to get "young, controllable starting pitching" in return for the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year.

India has 14 home runs, 51 RBI and a .251/.338/.411 slash line through 100 games, and his 1.3 WAR ranks fifth among Reds position players on FanGraphs.

The 26-year-old is a steady contributor at the plate and under team control through 2026. Still, some have wondered whether he'll get crowded out with some talented middle infielders moving up through Cincinnati's farm system.

Elly De La Cruz has been electrifying at times after getting called up to the majors, and the 21-year-old will start somewhere in the infield for the foreseeable future.

Matt McLain, who turned only 23 in May, has torn the cover off the ball since arriving in mid-May. He's slugging .528 in 59 appearances.

The Reds have Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo hanging around in the minors as well. The two are ranked No. 16 and 24, respectively, among MLB.com's top 100 prospects in baseball.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on June 1 that Cincinnati had received outside interest in an India trade but that the team was "in no hurry to move him."

Because of his contract status, the Reds don't need to move India right now. They can stand pat for the remainder of the season before revisiting the topic in the winter. Even if a deal doesn't materialize, getting a firmer idea of his trade market makes plenty of sense.