Angels Must Trade for Jeimer Candelario Amid Shohei Ohtani Rumors Before MLB Deadline

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the heels of the report that the Los Angeles Angels have taken two-way star Shohei Ohtani off the market, and added pitcher Lucas Giolito via trade, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the team has engaged the Washington Nationals in discussions about third-baseman Jeimer Candelario.



It was not all that long ago that the slumping Angels looked destined to trade Ohtani and focus on building toward the future but its aggressive Wednesday night and the potential addition of the most consistent Nationals player reflects a team focused on winning in the here and now.



Candelario has had an under-the-radar strong season for the Nationals, hitting .256 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI and an OPS of .819. He has seen increases in his hard-hitting percentage, batting average, slugging rate and is currently hitting 84.4 percent of balls in the zone.



The unsung hero of an otherwise dismal Nationals season, he is also currently in the 94th percentile in outs above average according to MLB.com Statcast, and is has consistently been a fantastic four-seam fastball hitter.



Through 95 games, he has 91 hits, two shy of what he totaled with Detroit a season ago.



All of those stats eclipse what current Angels third basemen Anthony Rendon has put up this season, though it should be noted that the veteran player has only made 43 appearances, thanks to various injuries.



The inconsistent availability of Rendon, not mention markedly better stats and a bat that has been steady for Washington makes Candelario a worthwhile addition to an Angels team that has floated into, and out of, playoff contention throughout this season.



Los Angeles is currently over .500 at 52-49 and four games back in the American League wildcard hunt. With Trout unavailable due to injury, Ohtani and outfielder Mickey Moniak have carried the team, with the former hitting dingers at a potentially record-setting pace.



Adding another quality hitter like Candelario enhances the lineup offensively. Defensively, he brings with him a .974 fielding percentage, 54 put outs, 169 assists, 20 double plays and just six errors.



All stats that are better than what Rendon has compiled to this point.



With the team intent on holding onto Ohtani and, potentially, working out a historic deal to keep him long-term, acquiring as much talent to surround him with in pursuit of a championship, and proving to him that winning is the endgame for the organization, is key.

Candelario, even as a rental for the rest of this season, allows the Angels the opportunity to get into the postseason, unexplored territory for Ohtani. It also eases any worries Trout has about the organization's commitment to winning and gives playoff-hungry fans another piece to be excited about in this second-half of a season that, not too long ago, appeared to be slipping into irrelevancy.

