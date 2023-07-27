Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Liv Morgan, Orange Cassidy and More

1 of 4

Liv Morgan appeared to have been written off of television on Monday's Raw with an arm injury following an attack by women's world champion Rhea Ripley.

And Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the former tag team champion is still dealing with a shoulder injury.



It's a disappointing development for Morgan, who returned from a six-week injury layoff on the June 23 edition of SmackDown. She went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez, only to drop them in short order to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville before returning to the injured list.



One of the most popular women on the roster, the 29-year-old has filled the role of unpredictable underdog well. She has evolved as a worker and earned the opportunities she has received the hard way.



Given the current landscape of the main roster and how loaded each women's division is at the top, she will likely return to the tag team ranks. If her connection with audiences can be helped to elevate that portion of the roster and add credibility to titles that have been traded back and forth like a hot potato, then it's a good spot for her.



If the intent is to continue utilizing the titles as more of a prop than a prize, Morgan should move on to something of more significance.

