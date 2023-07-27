Ranking Cubs OF Cody Bellinger's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

Ranking Cubs OF Cody Bellinger's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade RumorsJuly 27, 2023
The Chicago Cubs are in an interesting spot, somewhere between contention and non-contention. They have won five games in a row and seven of their last 10 to pull within six games of the NL Central lead and 4.5 games out of the Wild Card.
This deficit is not insurmountable for the Cubs, especially considering how well they are playing and the underwhelming division they play in.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has acknowledged how precious each game will be leading up to the deadline, as it will dictate the team's buy-or-sell strategy.
If they become sellers, Cody Bellinger is a clear candidate to be moved, based on his production and expiring contract. Slashing .312/.360/.545 through 70 games, he's having his best season since winning the 2019 NL MVP.
The 28-year-old ranks second in wRC+ and sixth in fWAR among center fielders with at least 250 at-bats. That's not the kind of player who should be wasted on a middling team.
With the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaching, let's rank Bellinger's potential landing spots. Here, we focus on both fit and the ability to execute a deal.
10-6. Mariners, Marlins, Brewers, Giants, Guardians
10. Seattle Mariners
It's not getting as much attention as the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, but the Mariners have been another disappointment this season.
After a promising 2022, when Seattle broke its more than 20-year postseason drought, the Mariners have responded with a dud in 2023. They are seven games out of the AL West lead after once being considered the primary division challengers to the Astros.
Bellinger would improve Seattle's outfield, which ranks 17th in fWAR, or first base, which ranks 20th in fWAR.
The Mariners have one of the better farm systems in baseball to entice the Cubs.
9. Miami Marlins
As the Marlins' playoff picture continues to fade with their most recent play, they are still in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.
They are similar to the Cubs as a tweener team, not exactly a contender but possibly too good to sell. But the Marlins' problems now are similar to what they were last year: Scoring runs is a chore since they hit for average, but not for power.
Adding Bellinger would give Miami the offense it is sorely lacking. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday morning the Marlins are among the teams looking at the two-time All-Star.
Miami doesn't have the best farm system, and seven of its eight top prospects are pitchers. So, it would likely take some of the Marlins' pitching surplus to make this deal happen.
8. Milwaukee Brewers
It is difficult to imagine the Cubs going from chasing the Brewers for the NL Central title to just trading one of their best players to help Milwaukee win it.
Especially with how the Cubs have played lately, it would seem unlikely. But this is another team that could really use Bellinger's bat.
Milwaukee, despite having a negative run differential and below average offense, is leading the division with a winning record against teams above .500 thanks to outstanding pitching and defense.
Yet the Brewers know all too well how limited a team can be with an anemic offense.
7. San Francisco Giants
There is enough outfield depth here to argue the Giants don't really need Bellinger. But it's hard to deny he is a superior option compared to what they have.
Only LaMonte Wade Jr. is of similar caliber and Bellinger's former teammate, Joc Pederson, is a lesser version of him. Adding Bellinger, who the Giants should know as well as anyone, would upgrade an outfield that ranks 27th in fWAR as a group.
It would also be an interesting way for the Giants to try to chase down their NL West rivals, the Dodgers, where Bellinger once won the NL MVP and a World Series.
The Giants have a few Tier 1 prospects to offer the Cubs, if they want to get frisky at the deadline.
6. Cleveland Guardians
Bellinger does both what the Guardians need and what they already pride themselves in doing well.
They need a bigger bat. Ranking 24th in OPS is not going to help realize their postseason dreams. They pride themselves on defense, and Bellinger is one of the better defensive outfielders in the game, so he'd fit right in.
Despite scoring fewer runs than any other AL contender, Cleveland is within striking distance of the division lead, currently just two games behind the Minnesota Twins.
The Guardians would get the best of both worlds in a Bellinger rental. They also have some of the best young talent in baseball, between their major league roster and highly touted farm system.
5. Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers don't necessarily need Bellinger, but he'd certainly be nice to have as they try to stave off the Astros in a spicy AL West division race.
Either team from Texas could use him, but going to the Rangers comes without the baggage of joining the Astros. Bellinger would reunite with former Dodgers teammate Corey Seager, who's been one of the best players in the game when healthy.
The Rangers' outfield production is top-five in baseball. That's thanks in part to Travis Jankowski having a career year. The 32-year-old left fielder is slashing .323/.409/.413. His OPS is .822, but it's never been more than .715 in his previous eight major league seasons.
How much are the Rangers willing to rely on the likes of Jankowski, or Robbie Grossman, when it's time to buckle down for a postseason run? They have already shown some boldness over the past two offseasons, so doubling down with a Bellinger trade would be logically consistent.
The Rangers also have the farm system depth to make an enticing offer to the Cubs.
4. Los Angeles Dodgers
A reunion would be in order here. The Dodgers have already shown signs of wanting to get the old band back together by trading for Kiké Hernandez.
As much as Dodgers fans love Hernandez, though, Bellinger is their former MVP.
Let's be honest about it, too. Renting Bellinger after letting him walk in free agency would be really entertaining, especially if he turns out to be their missing piece.
The club's outfielders have the highest fWAR and rank fifth in wRC+. Center field, however, is where there is a drop-off, even though James Outman, 26, has been on a tear in recent weeks.
Bellinger is a clear upgrade over the young, unproven Outman for the postseason. Acquiring Bellinger as a rental also keeps the Dodgers' books open for their true desire, which is to aggressively pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency.
This would be the Dodgers having their cake and eating it.
3. Philadelphia Phillies
A left-handed bat combination of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Bellinger would be really intriguing.
These are three high-level left-handed power bats who could offer plenty of entertainment. It also creates interesting management decisions on where to play them all.
Harper is getting comfortable at first base, but it's a more natural position for Bellinger, who could also just slide in to play left field.
Philly's left fielders rank 22nd in wRC+ and 24th in fWAR, so upgrading is needed.
The fact that Harper is playing credible defense at first base makes this more palatable. DraftKings gives the Phillies the best chance to land Bellinger if the Cubs don't retain him.
Philadelphia's farm system is one of the weaker ones in baseball, assuming future ace Andrew Painter is untouchable, especially after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Phillies would need to get creative as they continue fighting in a crowded NL Wild Card race.
2. Houston Astros
Not too long ago, a third of the Astros' lineup contained left-handed bats they could depend on. All three of those bats are still on the team, but health has been an issue.
Michael Brantley has yet to play a single game while recovering from a recurring shoulder injury. Yordan Álvarez remains one of the best hitters in baseball, but he's missed significant time, most recently with an oblique injury.
That leaves All-Star Kyle Tucker as the Astros' lone lefty everyday player. Manager Dusty Baker is old-school and enjoys writing right-left-right-left lineups. General manager Dana Brown told Robert Ford of Sports Talk 790 about Houston's desire and need to add a left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline.
This one makes a lot of sense if you can separate the context of Bellinger and the Astros hating each other from his Dodger days.
Imagine sharing a clubhouse with José Altuve just three years after saying this.
1. New York Yankees
Aaron Judge's absence has made it clear how much he's carrying the entire offense, and the outfield in particular.
The 31-year-old has played in just 49 games this season because of a toe injury, though he is expected to return Friday against the Baltimore Orioles barring any setbacks.
Meanwhile, the Yankees' outfield is average at best without Judge. It ranks 19th in fWAR and 15th in wRC+ on the season. Those numbers at first base, the space occupied primarily by former Cubs lefty Anthony Rizzo, are similarly mediocre.
Bellinger makes the Yankees' outfield better, and he would do the same at first base.
This is a team still strong enough to make the postseason, but without Bellinger or some other major move, it's no better than the one that lost to the Astros in the ALCS last year.
The farm system can afford a rental like Bellinger, and it could be the spark that leads the Yankees back to the playoffs yet again.