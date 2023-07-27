Ranking Cubs OF Cody Bellinger's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

1 of 6

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

10. Seattle Mariners

It's not getting as much attention as the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, but the Mariners have been another disappointment this season.

After a promising 2022, when Seattle broke its more than 20-year postseason drought, the Mariners have responded with a dud in 2023. They are seven games out of the AL West lead after once being considered the primary division challengers to the Astros.

Bellinger would improve Seattle's outfield, which ranks 17th in fWAR, or first base, which ranks 20th in fWAR.

The Mariners have one of the better farm systems in baseball to entice the Cubs.

9. Miami Marlins

As the Marlins' playoff picture continues to fade with their most recent play, they are still in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.

They are similar to the Cubs as a tweener team, not exactly a contender but possibly too good to sell. But the Marlins' problems now are similar to what they were last year: Scoring runs is a chore since they hit for average, but not for power.

Adding Bellinger would give Miami the offense it is sorely lacking. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday morning the Marlins are among the teams looking at the two-time All-Star.

Miami doesn't have the best farm system, and seven of its eight top prospects are pitchers. So, it would likely take some of the Marlins' pitching surplus to make this deal happen.

8. Milwaukee Brewers

It is difficult to imagine the Cubs going from chasing the Brewers for the NL Central title to just trading one of their best players to help Milwaukee win it.

Especially with how the Cubs have played lately, it would seem unlikely. But this is another team that could really use Bellinger's bat.

Milwaukee, despite having a negative run differential and below average offense, is leading the division with a winning record against teams above .500 thanks to outstanding pitching and defense.

Yet the Brewers know all too well how limited a team can be with an anemic offense.

7. San Francisco Giants

There is enough outfield depth here to argue the Giants don't really need Bellinger. But it's hard to deny he is a superior option compared to what they have.

Only LaMonte Wade Jr. is of similar caliber and Bellinger's former teammate, Joc Pederson, is a lesser version of him. Adding Bellinger, who the Giants should know as well as anyone, would upgrade an outfield that ranks 27th in fWAR as a group.

It would also be an interesting way for the Giants to try to chase down their NL West rivals, the Dodgers, where Bellinger once won the NL MVP and a World Series.

The Giants have a few Tier 1 prospects to offer the Cubs, if they want to get frisky at the deadline.

6. Cleveland Guardians

Bellinger does both what the Guardians need and what they already pride themselves in doing well.

They need a bigger bat. Ranking 24th in OPS is not going to help realize their postseason dreams. They pride themselves on defense, and Bellinger is one of the better defensive outfielders in the game, so he'd fit right in.

Despite scoring fewer runs than any other AL contender, Cleveland is within striking distance of the division lead, currently just two games behind the Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians would get the best of both worlds in a Bellinger rental. They also have some of the best young talent in baseball, between their major league roster and highly touted farm system.