    Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected to Return from Toe Injury Friday vs. Orioles

    Erin WalshJuly 26, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees works out on the field before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are expected to receive a significant boost to their lineup this week in the form of Aaron Judge.

    Barring a setback, the reigning American League MVP is expected to return from a toe injury on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

