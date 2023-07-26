Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected to Return from Toe Injury Friday vs. Orioles

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are expected to receive a significant boost to their lineup this week in the form of Aaron Judge.

Barring a setback, the reigning American League MVP is expected to return from a toe injury on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

