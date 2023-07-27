2023 Women's World Cup: 5 Takeaways from USWNT's Draw With the Netherlands

0 of 5

Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

Four years ago, the United States women's national team took down the Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 Women's World Cup Final. The two teams met again on a global stage Wednesday in New Zealand.

Even after Dutch coach Andries Jonkers gave the United States bulletin-board material in the buildup to the meeting, this match ended in a 1-1 draw.

After allowing zero shots in the opening game of their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign, the clash with the Netherlands was always going to be a much trickier test for the United States. The Netherlands, still a favorite along with the US to emerge from Group E and break into the knockout rounds, have a talented squad and asked real questions of the USWNT, especially in the first half.

Despite starting slowly, the United States put together a much stronger second half and secured a point.

What did we learn from the U.S.'s latest World Cup performance? Let's discuss.