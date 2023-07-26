X

NFL

    Colts Owner Jim Irsay: 'Inappropriate' for NFL RBs to Want to Renegotiate CBA

    Erin WalshJuly 26, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay speaks during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn during halftime of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Count Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay among the NFL owners not interested in renegotiating the collective bargaining agreement amid dissatisfaction from running backs over the state of the market for the position.

    Irsay tweeted Wednesday that it would be "inappropriate" to renegotiate the CBA after it "took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides" to come to terms on the current agreement:

    Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

    NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling 'bad faith'..

