Colts Owner Jim Irsay: 'Inappropriate' for NFL RBs to Want to Renegotiate CBA

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Count Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay among the NFL owners not interested in renegotiating the collective bargaining agreement amid dissatisfaction from running backs over the state of the market for the position.

Irsay tweeted Wednesday that it would be "inappropriate" to renegotiate the CBA after it "took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides" to come to terms on the current agreement:

