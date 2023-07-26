Cowboys Rumors: Donovan Wilson Out 4-6 Weeks with Calf Injury; Could Play in Week 1

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a right calf strain during Wednesday's training camp practice, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Archer added "the belief is he will be available to play" in the season opener against the New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Cowboys would be cautious with the injury.

The Cowboys selected Wilson in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Texas A&M, and he has emerged as a solid contributor in the Dallas defense.

The 28-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he posted one interception, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five sacks and 101 tackles in 17 games.

Given his success last year, the Cowboys rewarded Wilson with a three-year, $24 million extension in March, keeping him alongside Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker in a talented secondary that also includes Trevon Diggs.

If Wilson remains sidelined into the regular season, Tyler Coyle and Israel Mukuamu could see more playing time.

The Cowboys enter 2023 with significant Super Bowl aspirations, and they boast one of the best rosters in the NFL on paper following the additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.

Dallas enters the season with the sixth-best odds to win the championship at +1400, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams with better odds.

