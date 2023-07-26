Lakers News: Alex Fudge Signs 2-Way Contract; Cole Swider Waived

Louis Grasse/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were impressed enough with Alex Fudge during Summer League action to give him a two-way contract.

The team announced Wednesday it was signing the former Florida Gators forward and waiving Cole Swider to clear up the two-way spot:

Fudge spent a year at LSU and a season at Florida during his collegiate career, averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 61 career games. The Lakers signed him to an Exhibit-10 contract following June's NBA draft, and he averaged 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game during Summer League play.

Rookies Colin Castleton and D'Moi Hodge are the other two players under two-way contracts with the team heading into the 2023-24 season. The Lakers now have one roster spot left to fill.