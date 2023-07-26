X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Lakers News: Alex Fudge Signs 2-Way Contract; Cole Swider Waived

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 12: Jordan Walsh #27 of the Boston Celtics battles for the ball with Alex Fudge #27 of the LA Lakers in the first half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Celtics defeat the Lakers 95-90. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
    Louis Grasse/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers were impressed enough with Alex Fudge during Summer League action to give him a two-way contract.

    The team announced Wednesday it was signing the former Florida Gators forward and waiving Cole Swider to clear up the two-way spot:

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    The Lakers announced they have signed Alex Fudge to a two-way contract and requested waivers on Cole Swider. <a href="https://t.co/6yFh46UbOu">pic.twitter.com/6yFh46UbOu</a>

    Fudge spent a year at LSU and a season at Florida during his collegiate career, averaging 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 61 career games. The Lakers signed him to an Exhibit-10 contract following June's NBA draft, and he averaged 2.6 points in 11 minutes per game during Summer League play.

    Rookies Colin Castleton and D'Moi Hodge are the other two players under two-way contracts with the team heading into the 2023-24 season. The Lakers now have one roster spot left to fill.