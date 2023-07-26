Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'I'm in the Prime of My Career' Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Some may think Stephen Curry is well beyond his prime, but the 35-year-old believes otherwise as he prepares for his 15th NBA season.

"I still feel like I—I'm in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I'm able to accomplish," the Golden State Warriors star said in an interview with Geoff Bennett of PBS News Hour.

There's truth in saying that Curry aging, but he has shown no signs of slowing down over the last several years.

Curry is coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which he averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 56 games while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 42.7 percent from deep.

The two-time MVP helped an inefficient Warriors squad clinch a playoff berth for the ninth time in the last 11 seasons, but Golden State fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

With the Warriors seemingly slowing down as a unit, one NBA executive recently told ESPN's Tim Bontemps that he doesn't think players like Curry and LeBron James can will their teams to NBA titles by themselves anymore.

"I think things are cyclical," the executive said. "The reality is LeBron is older, so the guy that's driven that for the prior 15 years isn't in the position where he alone can will himself to championships anymore. Same with Steph."

Still, with Curry on the roster, the Warriors have been a legitimate title contender for more than a decade, and the veteran has helped the franchise capture four NBA titles since 2015.

The franchise's success should only continue in 2023-24 and beyond, especially with the addition of Chris Paul to a starting lineup that includes Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.