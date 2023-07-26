Video of Tyreek Hill Marina Incident Leaks amid NFL's Investigation of Dolphins WR

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Video surfaced Wednesday of the incident at a Miami Beach marina involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida obtained a 17-second clip that shows Hill being restrained as he's arguing with another man. He appears to strike the man as well.

This comes two days after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the four-time All-Pro reached a settlement to forestall any further litigation.

An employee of Kelly Fishing Fleet told Miami police in June he was attempting to get two women off a charter boat. That sparked an argument involving others from their group. The employee alleged he was slapped in the head by a man, who was left unidentified in the police report.

Slater reported authorities in Miami-Dade County looked into the matter and didn't find enough to justify pursuing charges against any involved parties. He followed up to report on June 29 that the NFL was looking into the matter itself and seeking surveillance video of the encounter.

Hill addressed the situation Wednesday with reporters and said he made a "a boneheaded mistake."

"This issue has been resolved and I'm currently cooperating with the NFL and giving them all the details on what happened that day," he said.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he has spoken with Hill and NFL representatives regarding the matter.

"In situations like that, everybody's disappointed in what we're talking about," he said. "I think it's important when you're in charge of making decisions to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected. The league's still looking into it and we're in communication with the league as we've been from the beginning. Outside of that, I'm looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way."

Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Miami. He's entering the first year of the four-year, $120 million extension he signed with the team following his trade to the Dolphins last offseason.