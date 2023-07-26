76ers' James Harden Names Michael Jordan, LeBron, Kobe to His All-Time Starting 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden revealed his all-time NBA starting five during an interview with USA Today Sports, and it's a strong list.

At center, he went with Shaquille O'Neal. Tim Duncan slotted into small forward, while he put LeBron James at point guard and Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on the wing.

Center will probably be the most controversial choice, where he went with Shaq over players like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon, among others. And going with Bryant over players like Magic Johnson or Larry Bird could raise an eyebrow or two.

Generally speaking, though, it's a strong list.

You could also make a pretty strong all-time starting 5 out of Harden's teammates. A starting group of Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid would be pretty nasty.

Who knows which players he might be able to add to that team if he gets the trade this summer he's seeking.