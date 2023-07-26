Steelers' Najee Harris Calls Out Giants, Says Saquon Barkley's Contract 'Ain't Fair'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris lamented the state of affairs that led Saquon Barkley to settle on a one-year contract that closely mirrored his franchise tag with the New York Giants.

"Saquon accumulated for almost 30 percent of the offense," Harris told reporters Wednesday. "Why can't you look at that and say, 'OK, well, he said he's not trying to break the market or set the market, but he's trying to get compensated of what he thinks is fair.'"

He added that it wasn't fair for the Giants to turn around and drive such a hard bargain knowing how valuable he is to the offense.

