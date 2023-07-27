UFC 291 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

1 of 5

Haris Kruskic: It's not often fans know they're going to witness a Fight of the Year contender before it even begins, but that's almost certainly the case here.

As silly as a BMF title is, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are more worthy to compete for such a thing than anyone else in the UFC. This will be violence at its finest.

I might as well flip a coin for my pick. They're so evenly matched, but I'll give the slight edge to Gaethje just because I thought he fought a perfect fight against Rafael Fiziev last time out. He'll also have a chip on his shoulder after losing to Poirier in their first meeting.

Gaethje by TKO, Rd. 4

Lyle Fitzsimmons: The BMF title prompts the combat sports purists to hold their noses, but for the rank-and-file UFC crowd, it's magical.

And it'd be hard to consider two fighters on the current roster better suited to compete for it than Poirier and Gaethje—considering they put on a riveting 15-plus minute show five years ago in Arizona.

Poirier rallied for a fourth-round finish of a spent foe back then and has lost just twice in eight fights since, and only to the championship likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Amazingly, Gaethje is also 6-2 in that stretch with losses to the same two opponents.

The tiebreaker? Poirier has beaten better foes and defeated Gaethje head-to-head. He's better over the long haul. And he'll win again this time.

Poirier by unanimous decision

Tom Taylor: Poirier and Gaethje's first fight was competitive and entertaining until it ended, and the rematch should deliver too. In fact, it could be even better, as both guys have clearly improved since then.

Gaethje could even be called a completely different fighter now, having refined what was once a wild and reckless style into something much more measured and tactical.

That makes this feel like a pick 'em fight, particularly given the finishing prowess of both men, but another Poirier win feels like the safe bet. He'll probably have to eat some big shots to do it, but I'm betting he scores a late finish again.

Here's where my prediction gets interesting. While Poirier stopped Gaethje with his striking last time out, I think it'll play out differently this time. "The Diamond" hurts him on the feet, then chokes him out on the mat to win the cringy BMF title that we hopefully never hear about again.

Poirier by submission, Rd. 4