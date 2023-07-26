Seahawks' Jamal Adams, Tariq Woolen Among 6 Players Opening Camp on PUP List

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have more than a handful of players listed on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp.

Safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, tight end Noah Fant, nose tackle Austin Faoliu, nose tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback Tariq Woolen are all on the PUP list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams is perhaps the most significant name on the list.

The three-time Pro Bowler is rehabbing from a a torn quadriceps muscle suffered during Week 1 of the 2022 season and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2023 campaign.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in May that the team had no timeline on his return to the field.

"He's doing well. The company answer is that we don't know exactly, you know, timeline," Schneider said, per Jonathan Alfano of All Seahawks. "He's got to keep progressing here.

"Very bad injury, very unfortunate for Jamal. For our team last year, really. He was crushing it in the first half of that Denver game last year. You could see the intensity. You could see the difference maker that he truly is early in that game. So, we really missed him throughout the season."

Adams joined the Seahawks in 2020 after beginning his career with the New York Jets. He earned a Pro Bowl selection and was named to the Second Team All-Pro in his first season in Seattle after posting 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, 83 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 14 quarterback hits in 12 games.

The 27-year-old was nearly as effective in 2021, posting five pass breakups, two interceptions, 87 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits in 12 games.

Brooks, who attended minicamp earlier this offseason, is recovering from an ACL injury. He had a solid 2022 season, posting five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 161 tackles in 16 games.

Fant is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Faoliu and Woolen are recovering from knee surgeries and Mone is recovering from a torn ACL.

The Seahawks will be hoping Adams and Woolen, in particular, are ready to go for Week 1 with rookie Devon Witherspoon having yet to sign a contract.