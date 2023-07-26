NBA Rumors: Rockets Eyed Lakers' Austin Reaves If Fred VanVleet Didn't Sign Contract

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears there was some mutual interest between Austin Reaves and the Houston Rockets this summer.

The Rockets were "closely monitoring Reaves' situation" with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason "because they were prepared to make a big offer sheet if Fred VanVleet didn't sign" with the franchise, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

During an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson earlier this month (five-minute mark), Reaves said the Rockets were on his radar before they signed VanVleet. He also said the San Antonio Spurs were an option.

VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the Rockets, and Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Purple and Gold.

Reaves had a breakout 2022-23 season with the Lakers, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from deep.

The 25-year-old was even better in the playoffs, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games, all starts, while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from deep.

The Lakers made it a priority this summer to retain Reaves, though the Oklahoma product told Barnes and Jackson that he always wanted to remain in Los Angeles.

"I really wanted to be in L.A. the whole time," Reaves said. "There was a couple situations that were close, but like I said, I really wanted to be in L.A. L.A. feels like home to me, so that's really where I wanted to be."

In addition to re-signing Reaves, the Purple and Gold also landed some solid players in Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes in free agency, adding to their depth off the bench ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have a new-look projected starting five that includes VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the franchise, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.