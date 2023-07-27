Buying or Selling Early Training Camp Buzz on 2023 NFL Rookies

2 of 8

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Buzz

This is less buzz and more a proclamation. The Colts may not be sure who their Week 1 starter will be, but the Carolina Panthers have no such doubts.

Per Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire, the team has already named No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young the Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Young said he's honored to have been given the opportunity:

"That means a lot. That's a huge blessing. I always trust the coaches and I wanna do everything I can to play whatever role it is I'm called on to help the team. So that means a lot. For me, it doesn't change my approach. Make sure that I take things day by day. There's a lot I want to keep growing in, keep improving in, a lot to learn. And we're all in it as a team, in this together."

Buying

There's not much to do but "buy" this—it's happening. Young will be the starter against the Atlanta. But what we're really buying here is the wisdom of going ahead, making the call and naming him the starter.

This isn't the same situation as Richardson in Indianapolis. Young attempted almost 950 passes at Alabama. He won a national championship and a Heisman trophy.

Where Richardson was the rawest of this year's prospects under center, Young was the most NFL-ready.

Naming him the starter over Andy Dalton will allow the 22-year-old to get that many more first-team reps before the season begins to work on his timing with Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark and smooth out some of the rough spots.

This doesn't mean Young will look like a grizzled veteran against the Falcons, There will be bumps in the road. There always are with rookies.

But there was no point in waiting to make the decision everyone knew was coming.