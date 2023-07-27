6 NHL Trade Fails That Will Keep Haunting Teams Next Season

0 of 5

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL general managers have various reasons to make trades. Sometimes, it's to add a player to fill a specific lineup need. In today's salary-cap world, it can be done to free up much-needed cap room to address other roster needs.

These moves can occasionally work out better than expected, perhaps with the addition of a little-used player or an unheralded prospect blossoming into a star. And sometimes, these deals can go very wrong.

The player acquired can be past their prime and unable to help out his new club as expected. They could also carry an average annual salary that handcuffs a general manager's efforts to make future moves to his roster.

NHL history is replete with examples of trades that didn't work out as intended. Some of the most notable have occurred since the turn of this century.

The six trades we're focussing on, such as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquiring Jeff Petry and Mikael Granlund, occurred within the last three seasons. While they don't rank among the all-time worst they will haunt their teams heading into 2023-24 unless their general managers find a way to maneuver out of their current plights.

Some of you may wonder why we haven't included the Calgary Flames' acquisition of Jonathan Huberdeau last summer on this list. We consider it too soon to tell if this will haunt the Flames. While his performance noticeably declined last season he could have a bounce-back season under new head coach Ryan Huska.

