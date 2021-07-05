Ranking the 10 Worst Offseason NHL Trades Since 2000

0 of 10

B Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL offseason is among the busiest times for trade activity as teams attempt to improve their rosters. Some seek quick fixes, while others have longer-term plans in mind. The salary cap can also become a factor as clubs with limited space make cost-cutting moves.

A number of significant offseason trades have occurred since the turn of this century. While every general manager tries to make the best deal they can, sometimes a player swap that looked good on paper can have unexpectedly terrible results.

Some entailed moving an established superstar like Jaromir Jagr. A few involved players on the cusp of stardom at the time of the deal. Others saw a promising young player blossom into a star with his new team.

The following is our ranking of the 10 worst offseason NHL trades since 2000. The caliber of talent and the return, plus the consequences of each deal, factored into this compilation. Feel free to voice your views in the comments section.