Fantasy Alert: Amon-Ra St. Brown Hyped by Lions' Jared Goff; WR Set for 'Huge Year'

If you believe Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, fantasy managers might want to take an even closer look at Amon-Ra St. Brown this season.

Goff is expecting a "huge year" from the 23-year-old wideout, according to a text exchange he had with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson earlier this summer.

It's impossible to call St. Brown a breakout candidate for 2023. He's got 196 receptions, 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two seasons combined.

The USC alum ranked in the top 10 in targets (146) and receptions (106) last season. His 1,161 receiving yards were the 11th-most in the NFL.

The only receivers better than St. Brown in PPR scoring leagues during the 2022 campaign were Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown.

There are reasons to be skeptical that St. Brown can duplicate that performance again.

Even if you wanted to argue the Lions won't have Jameson Williams for the first six games due to a gambling suspension, he'll still have a bigger presence on the field this season because he only played 78 offensive snaps as a rookie.

The Lions also used their first pick in the second round of the 2023 draft (No. 34 overall) to add tight end Sam LaPorta.

But Goff clearly has a natural rapport with St. Brown that has made him one of the most valuable fantasy receivers over the past two seasons.

If the starting quarterback thinks there's more of a ceiling that can be tapped into, it merits keeping an eye on St. Brown in your draft. You'll have to select him early because he's currently going in the second round with an average draft position of 19.