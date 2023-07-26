Chiefs' Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift Bracelet with His Phone Number on It

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was unable to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift when the Eras Tour rolled through Arrowhead Stadium.

The eight-time Pro Bowler said on New Heights he made a friendship bracelet, which have become a signature item for fans attending Swift's tour, with his phone number on it. He intended to give it to Swift. Unfortunately, his plan didn't come together.

Kelce explained he was unable to get any face time with the singer, who remains fairly isolated before and after he shows.

Swift is apparently a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom Travis' brother and co-host Jason plays.

Surely Jason can do his younger brother a solid and arrange for some sort of meeting down the road.