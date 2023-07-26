X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift Bracelet with His Phone Number on It

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 26, 2023

    ST. JOSEPH, MO - JULY 23: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) smiles during training camp on July 23, 2023 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was unable to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift when the Eras Tour rolled through Arrowhead Stadium.

    The eight-time Pro Bowler said on New Heights he made a friendship bracelet, which have become a signature item for fans attending Swift's tour, with his phone number on it. He intended to give it to Swift. Unfortunately, his plan didn't come together.

    New Heights @newheightshow

    Anyone know how to get a bracelet to <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorswift13</a>? … asking for a friend 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/BWWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BWWings</a> <br><br>New episode premieres NOW!<br><br>Tap in: <a href="https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO">https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO</a> <a href="https://t.co/4yYr8HSb0m">pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m</a>

    Kelce explained he was unable to get any face time with the singer, who remains fairly isolated before and after he shows.

    Swift is apparently a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom Travis' brother and co-host Jason plays.

    NFL @NFL

    Swifties 🤝 Eagles fans 🦅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/holly_caitlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@holly_caitlin</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>) <a href="https://t.co/4MZMMq3TdD">pic.twitter.com/4MZMMq3TdD</a>

    Surely Jason can do his younger brother a solid and arrange for some sort of meeting down the road.

    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Tried to Give Taylor Swift Bracelet with His Phone Number on It
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon