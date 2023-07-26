Eagles' Jalen Hurts Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' for Seasons 1 and 2

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Producers for the Netflix series Quarterback were unable to convince Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts to join the show multiple times.

Hurts told reporters Wednesday he turned down the opportunity to appear on the documentary series last year and this year.

The series might be struggling to find participants for season two, at least right now. Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears revealed earlier this week he's been approached by Netflix about appearing on the show, but he will likely decline the offer.

"I don't think I'm going to do it," Fields said. He noted having additional cameras around the team and locker room throughout the season "would change the vibe."

The first season of the series, which is co-produced by NFL Films and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, debuted on the streaming service on July 12. It follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota on and off the field during the 2022 season.

Manning told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post the filmmakers had to agree they wouldn't record any of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's meetings with Mahomes for the superstar quarterback to be on the show.

"There's a trust factor. I promised all these guys that anything they didn't want in it wasn't gonna be in it," Manning said.

Hurts would have been a fascinating addition to the cast, particularly in season 1. The camera crews would have followed him around during his breakout year in the NFL and had access to the two starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

While Netflix hasn't officially announced a second season for the show, Manning said last week on The Pat McAfee Show the series will be coming back.