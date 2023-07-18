Netflix's 'Quarterback' Renewed for Season 2, Executive Producer Peyton Manning Says

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

The Netflix series "Quarterback" will be renewed for a second season, per Pro Football Hall of Famer and executive producer Peyton Manning, who revealed the news on the Pat McAfee Show (11:36 mark):

Manning added that he would "love to document three different types of quarterbacks again at three different points of their careers."

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and Joe Lucia of Awful Announcing also relayed the news.

The eight-part first season details the 2022 campaigns of three quarterbacks: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, then of the Atlanta Falcons.

The series outlines the highs and lows of all three players on the field, including Mahomes' Super Bowl run, Cousins gutting through injury amid an NFC North-winning season and Mariota getting benched late in the season for Desmond Ridder.

It also shows all three signal-callers behind the scenes. Notable shots include Mahomes and his wife, Brittany and Mariota and his wife, Kiyomi Cook, getting ready to welcome the birth of their children. It also shows some humorous moments, including Cousins admitting that he lets his wife, Julie, choose his clothes.

Per Netflix, the series was the sixth-most popular show on the streaming service for the week of July 10-16, with 3,300,000 views and 21,400,000 hours watched.