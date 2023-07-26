MLB Trade Rumors: Lance Lynn Subject of 'Serious' Talks Between White Sox, Rays

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Seeking rotation help for the stretch run this season, the Tampa Bay Rays are targeting Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn in a potential trade.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rays and White Sox are engaged in "serious talks" for Lynn with the two sides exchanging different names that would also be included in a potential deal.

Nightengale did note the Rays are among the teams on Lynn's partial no-trade list, but he would waive it to join the team if an agreement can be reached.

Lynn could be a candidate to have a swift turnaround if he goes to a different situation. The two-time All-Star has had a brutal 2023 so far with a 6.18 ERA and has allowed an MLB-high 28 homers in 20 starts.

A deeper dive into the numbers, though, shows Lynn has suffered in part from a White Sox defense that is the second-worst in MLB by FanGraphs' value and defensive runs saved (minus-44).

Lynn's .322 batting average on balls in play is 23 points above his career average and on pace to be his highest since 2019 (.322).

Tampa is tied for sixth in MLB with 24 defensive runs saved and 12th in FanGraphs' defensive value.

It's not fair to pin all of Lynn's struggles on Chicago's defensive ineptitude. He's got the lowest groundball rate (37.8 percent) of his career in a full 162-game season. Opponents have an 11.1 percent barrel rate against him, nearly double his career average (5.8 percent).

If any team is capable of maximizing whatever Lynn has left in the tank at this stage of his career, it might be the Rays. At the very least, he would give them a reliable pitcher who can take the ball every fifth day.

Tampa's rotation has thrown the sixth-fewest innings in MLB this season. Zach Eflin and Shane McClanahan are the only pitchers on the staff who have tossed at least 75 innings.

The White Sox have no reason to keep Lynn at this point. They are 41-61 and in desperate need of a roster reset. The 36-year-old is in the final guaranteed season of his contract, but there is an $18 million club option for 2024.

The Rays (62-42) are 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. They hold a three-game lead over the Houston Astros for the top spot in the wild-card standings.