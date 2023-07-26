Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves Contract Offer Worth $21M a Year was Considered by Spurs

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this offseason, Austin Reaves reportedly drew interest from another Western Conference team.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the San Antonio Spurs "considered offering Reaves a restricted free-agency sheet worth $21 million per season" this summer.

Reaves wound up staying in Los Angeles on a four-year, $56 million deal. The 25-year-old recently revealed on the All The Smoke podcast that the Spurs and the Houston Rockets were both possibilities for him if he didn't return to the Lakers.

Scotto went on to explain that San Antonio chose not to submit its offer because of fears that Los Angeles wouldn't let Reaves go easily.

"Ultimately, however, the Spurs were scared off by the widespread belief that the Lakers would match any offer sheet for Reaves and chose to preserve cap space as a salary dump destination for future draft pick compensation," Scotto stated.

Also, the Rockets were "closely monitoring Reaves' situation because they were prepared to make a big offer sheet if Fred VanVleet didn't sign with them," according to Scotto, but they successfully landed the coveted veteran free agent.

The increased interest in Reaves likely stemmed from his stellar postseason run in which he emerged as a key contributor behind the Lakers' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from three-point range in 16 playoff games.

By staying in Los Angeles, Reaves will likely have a bigger role in the offense next season to alleviate the pressure from James and Davis. The Lakers are coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals and look like one of the top contenders to compete for a title in 2024.