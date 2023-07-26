Lakers Must Stay Focused on NBA's Free-Agent Centers amid Rudy Gay Rumors

0 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Any time a seasoned NBA veteran with more than 17,000 career points hits the open market, all win-now suitors should take note.



The Los Angeles Lakers could be doing just that, as they're among the teams "expected" to have interest in recently released swingman Rudy Gay, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.



That should be as far as this pursuit gets, though.



While L.A. could talk itself into seeking more experience and frontcourt depth, Gay just isn't the right fit for this team. The Lakers have effectively said as much already.

