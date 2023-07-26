Lakers Must Stay Focused on NBA's Free-Agent Centers amid Rudy Gay RumorsJuly 26, 2023
Lakers Must Stay Focused on NBA's Free-Agent Centers amid Rudy Gay Rumors
Any time a seasoned NBA veteran with more than 17,000 career points hits the open market, all win-now suitors should take note.
The Los Angeles Lakers could be doing just that, as they're among the teams "expected" to have interest in recently released swingman Rudy Gay, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
That should be as far as this pursuit gets, though.
While L.A. could talk itself into seeking more experience and frontcourt depth, Gay just isn't the right fit for this team. The Lakers have effectively said as much already.
Adding Gay Wouldn't Address Lakers' Biggest Need
The Lakers have perhaps just one more roster spot to fill before the 2023-24 season tips off, and they know how they want to fill it.
"We are actively in the market to add another big," vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters earlier this month.
While Gay has technically seen minutes at the center spot each of the past four seasons, he can't handle more than spot minutes as a change-of-pace, small-ball big. Age and the Association's evolution have shifted him from the 3 to the 4 spot, but asking the 6'8", 250-pounder to handle significant action at the 5 is too much.
At this stage of his career, he isn't someone who strikes fear in the opposition while rumbling to the rim or popping out to the perimeter, so he wouldn't add much as a screener. On defense, he isn't a deterrent at the rim, either, so much of what L.A. would want from the center spot, he can't provide.
Gay Is on the Decline
At a certain point in his career, Gay ranked among the league's most potent point-producers.
He was a 20-points-per-night scorer by his second season, and his output hovered near that range for a decade. If L.A. found a time machine and could get that player back, then bringing him to Hollywood could make all kinds of sense.
In his current form, though, the veteran swingman is playing out the twilight of his career. He has been downshifting for the past five seasons, and he essentially came to a halt this past campaign. He was as inefficient as ever in 2022-23, tallying his nightly 5.2 points on just 38/25.4/85.7 shooting.
While he might have name recognition and some gaudy stats in his past, that's not enough for the Lakers—or any other team, frankly—to feel confident in his handling of a rotation spot going forward. His experience and locker room presence could have value to certain clubs, but ideally, L.A. will wind up filling this spot with someone who can actually play.
The Center Market Hasn't Been Picked Dry
Earlier this month, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that both Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo were being considered by the Lakers.
Both players remain on the market—and are far better fits for this roster than Gay. Wood is easily a superior scorer and shot-creator, and Biyombo is a better defender than Gay was even at his best.
And those are only two of the potential candidates the Lakers could add. Blake Griffin, who posted adequate shooting rates from the field (48.5) and three (34.8) this past season, is still unsigned. Same goes for Udoka Azubuike, a 2020 first-round pick who has held his own on the interior in limited minutes. Even Gorgui Dieng, who had a rough 2022-23 campaign but posted a 50.2/42.8/82.8 shooting slash the two previous seasons, might be worth a look.
L.A. even has an internal candidate to fill the spot in rookie Colin Castleton. He is on a two-way contract now, but his strong play at summer league—13.4 points on 51 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in Las Vegas—suggests he might be ready for more.