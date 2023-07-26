Rounding Up Steelers' Rumors, Buzz Entering 2023 Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Potential may be the buzz word of the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp.

They selected an offensive tackle and defensive back with their first two picks in the 2023 NFL draft, and they have the potential to be long-term starters.

Joey Porter Jr. could help shore up the defensive backfield immediately, while Broderick Jones will be in a fight to start at left tackle throughout training camp and could be the key to protecting Kenny Pickett for years to come.

The Steelers also have their eyes on a member of the 2022 draft class who could make his first major impact in the league this year.

Calvin Austin III has the potential to be a difference-maker at wide receiver, and if he stays healthy, he will have a shot to prove that in training camp.