July 26, 2023
Buying or Selling Dolphins' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training Camp
The Miami Dolphins have a fascinating offensive depth chart.
We all know about the stars and top contributors, but the additions they made at the skill positions in the offseason could make them even deeper.
The Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver and drafted a running back who could improve their stocks further as training camp continues.
The protection for Tua Tagovailoa could get better as well. The AFC East squad made an addition at offensive tackle that could unseat one of its 2020 draft picks.
Miami's goal is to improve and challenge for one of the top spots in the AFC. We already know they have the top-end talent to contend, but if the depth pieces come through, the offense could be difficult to stop.
Buy: Robbie Chosen
The Dolphins' wide receiver depth chart is wide open beneath Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios.
Robbie Chosen (formerly Robby Anderson) will be in competition with Cedrick Wilson, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma and others for the top spot on the second tier of Miami's pass-catchers.
ESPN.com's Marcel Louis-Jacques noted Chosen was the best of the rest during offseason workouts.
"Chosen was the best of the rest during spring practice and Ezukanma needs to prove to his coaches he can be trusted in game situations after failing to do so as a rookie -- but the talent is there for the Texas Tech product."
Chosen has the best career pedigree of the second-tier wide outs on the depth chart, but he has to prove something in his own right because he is three years removed from his only 1,000-yard season.
If he keeps up the momentum from the offseason, Chosen could be a viable No. 4 option and be viewed as one of the steals of the summer.
Sell: Austin Jackson
Austin Jackson is running out of opportunities to start on the offensive line.
Miami brought in competition for its 2020 first-round pick in the form of Isaiah Wynn.
Wynn was among the players placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp, but he can be activated at any time, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Jackson needs a strong training camp to earn a starting spot, but if Wynn is at 100 percent, the former New England Patriots player could take over at right tackle.
The signing of Wynn and Jackson's career trajectory suggests he will not win the starting job, and that may put him closer to the end of his time in Miami.
Buy: Devon Achane
The Dolphins' third-round selection of Devon Achane bolstered their running back depth chart.
Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, both of whom came over from the San Francisco 49ers, top that depth chart, but the Dolphins will need other players to step up given the likely production distribution.
The Dolphins relied heavily on their running backs and wide receivers in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach.
That was reflected in Mike Gesicki's production drop in 2022 and the lack of a dominant pass-catching tight end on the 2023 roster.
Achane will be asked to catch passes out of the backfield and provide depth behind Wilson and Mostert.
The Texas A&M product should also mark the end of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed's time in Miami. Both players would be better off elsewhere.