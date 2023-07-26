Buying or Selling Dolphins' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have a fascinating offensive depth chart.

We all know about the stars and top contributors, but the additions they made at the skill positions in the offseason could make them even deeper.

The Dolphins added a veteran wide receiver and drafted a running back who could improve their stocks further as training camp continues.

The protection for Tua Tagovailoa could get better as well. The AFC East squad made an addition at offensive tackle that could unseat one of its 2020 draft picks.

Miami's goal is to improve and challenge for one of the top spots in the AFC. We already know they have the top-end talent to contend, but if the depth pieces come through, the offense could be difficult to stop.