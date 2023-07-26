Buying or Selling 49ers' Top Offseason Performances Ahead of Training Camp

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The quarterback position has been the talk of the San Francisco 49ers offseason.

As Brock Purdy healed from his elbow injury, Sam Darnold and Trey Lance received chances to take snaps in offseason workouts.

Darnold's free-agent signing seemed peculiar when it happened because the 49ers already had Lance in place as the backup.

The move may have been made because the 49ers believe Darnold is a better option than Lance, whose name was floated on the trade market during the offseason.

The quarterback depth chart will have more of a spotlight on it as training camp gets going, but that is not the only spot on the field 49ers fans should watch.

Close attention will be paid to Colton McKivitz as he takes over the starting right tackle spot. A few defensive rookies will be watched as well as the NFC West side looks to fill out its depth.