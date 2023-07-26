Red Sox Want to Trade for 'Core Contributors' Ahead of Deadline, Chaim Bloom Says

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

If the Boston Red Sox make any moves before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, it won't be with the goal of only trying to make the playoffs this season.

Speaking to reporters prior to Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained the Red Sox will prioritize "core contributors" that can help the team maintain success for years to come:

"Having a core that wins, not just now but can keep winning, a lot of that is starting to be more visible by the day. You just need to look at the scoreboard to know we're not where we want to be yet. It's also not something you need to close your eyes and dream on. So really, our north star is just continuing to advance the ball there and continuing to build our core."

The entire American League East is fighting to make the playoffs at this point. The Baltimore Orioles currently lead the division by 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays, who have a five-game lead for the top wild-card spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are third in the division with a 56-46 record, currently own the final playoff spot in the AL.

Boston, which is an MLB-best 13-5 in July, has moved within 1.5 games of the Blue Jays in the wild card race.

Bloom has already made one deal leading up to the trade deadline. He sent utilityman Kiké Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman on Tuesday.

Hernandez had fallen out of favor with the Red Sox over the past two seasons. He was hitting .222/.279/.320 and lost his job as the starting shortstop in June because of his struggles.

Robertson and Hagenman players could potentially contribute to Boston's bullpen down the stretch this season if they get called up from Triple-A.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are "likely" to add pitching help before the deadline. A starter would seem like a high priority for Bloom and the front office.

Boston's rotation ranks 26th in ERA (4.79) and 27th in innings (484.1). James Paxton is the only healthy starter with an ERA under 3.50 and more than one strikeout per inning (75 in 65 innings).

The Red Sox are currently around $13 million under the competitive balance tax, so money shouldn't be a big factor if the team has the ability to add at least one viable starting pitcher before the trade deadline.