When Will Seth Rollins Feud with Roman Reigns Again in WWE?

Seth Rollins turned a corner this year as WWE's resident fighting world champion, but it's impossible to avoid his unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

The two Superstars are indelibly linked due to their time as The Shield, and Rollins has often struggled to escape his former stablemate's shadow. However, The Visionary has embraced the opportunity to establish the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Raw and welcomes any comparisons to The Head of Table.

During a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Rollins said:

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable. It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting."

Rollins also suggested another showdown with The Tribal Chief was "inevitable."

He said, "It's always gonna be a matchup people are interested in seeing, and the further we get away from it I think the more people will want to see it when you start to touch on it again."

This is a rivalry that WWE could revisit at any time, but what is the right stage? When will these two Superstars face off again?

A Clash of Champions at Survivor Series

Rollins has been conspicuously campaigning for a rematch since he won their last match at the Royal Rumble in 2022 via disqualification. Even when he set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship, he boasted about his win over Reigns.

Speaking of which, their lingering tension and his disapproval of what his longtime friend has become was a prominent talking point as he sought to claim the new world title.

During his sit-down interviews with Corey Graves on Raw ahead of his match with AJ Styles, he said he wanted to become the world heavyweight champion so we can all forget about The Tribal Chief.

As reigning and defending flagbearer for his brand, the 37-year-old wanted to offer opportunities to the rest of the roster and give fans someone willing to take risks. It was time for a change, and he has accepted all challengers.

Nevertheless, his counterpart is still the face of WWE and its preeminent titleholder. Rollins may have painted a target on his back, but defeating Reigns is the ultimate achievement.

The fact that The Visionary forced him off his square and lived to tell the tale gives him bragging rights. If he wants to prove he's the new top dog and elevate his mantle, Survivor Series is the best destination for their rematch.

It's unclear if the current regime plans to continue to focus on story-based matchups instead of brand warfare. This approach was a welcome change last year, but Rollins vs. Reigns in a traditional champion vs. champion match also makes plenty of sense.

Conversely, this could also backfire if The Tribal Chief picks up a decisive win at the event. It would embolden critics who already see the world heavyweight title as a second-place trophy.

A Faceoff At The Showcase of the Immortals

The Royal Rumble would also be a great option. A lot has changed in two years, but there is some potential to bring this storyline full circle.

However, WrestleMania is the best place to revisit this rivalry. There is enough star power involved to make this encounter a main event, and there is enough history between these two to create an iconic video package worthy of the grandest stage.

Headlining The Show of Shows is one of the accolades Rollins has yet to achieve. He told Daniel Cormier in an interview for ESPN MMA that it's still one of his goals, and this feud is his best chance at making it a reality.

Unfortunately, the stalwart performer isn't exactly at the top of the list of potential opponents for Reigns. Cody Rhodes seems poised to finish the story at next year's 'Mania, and there are still whispers about a highly anticipated confrontation with The Rock.

Still, Rollins and Reigns are destined to cross paths again. If WWE wants to make it an even bigger deal when they finally do, it should happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All. That may seem improbable right now, but anything can happen.