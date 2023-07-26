AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 26

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The increasingly personal rivalry between Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland wrote its latest chapter Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.



That grudge match headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest from everyone's favorite bromance between AEW world champion MJF and Adam Cole, the latest defense by international champion Orange Cassidy and a blockbuster three-way tag team main event.



Find out who emerged victorious from the Allin-Strickland match, what went down when PAC and Gravity took to the skies in a hotly anticipated showdown and what it means for All Elite Wrestling ahead of the All In and All Out pay-per-views with this recap of the July 26 show from MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

