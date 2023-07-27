Red Sox's Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox looked like sellers just a few short weeks ago, but with a 13-5 record in July they have stormed back into the playoff picture and now look poised to approach the trade deadline as buyers.

Bolstering the starting rotation behind James Paxton and Brayan Bello figures to be the top priority, and this year's market of rental starters is deep if they are willing to trade future assets for short-term help.

This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.