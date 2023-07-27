Red Sox's Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade DeadlineJuly 27, 2023
Red Sox's Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox looked like sellers just a few short weeks ago, but with a 13-5 record in July they have stormed back into the playoff picture and now look poised to approach the trade deadline as buyers.
Bolstering the starting rotation behind James Paxton and Brayan Bello figures to be the top priority, and this year's market of rental starters is deep if they are willing to trade future assets for short-term help.
This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.
Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.
Buyers or Sellers?
Even with their strong recent play, the Red Sox still sit fourth in the AL East standings entering play on Wednesday, and they have a 31.3 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.
That leaves the front office with a tough decision to make whether to buy or sell at the deadline, and while a huge blockbuster deal might not be in the cards, adding some depth could be enough for them to sneak into the postseason.
The Red Sox check in No. 16 in Bleacher Report's most recent farm system rankings, with Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, Kyle Teel, Miguel Bleis and Nick Yorke all earning a spot on our Top 100 prospect list.
Anytime there is a realistic chance for a major market team like the Red Sox to be playing in October, they generally assume the role of buyer.
Ideal Target: LHP Jordan Montgomery, St. Louis Cardinals
Left-hander Jordan Montgomery was moved at the trade deadline last year, going from the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader, and he will almost certainly be dealt again as the most obvious trade chip on the St. Louis roster.
The 30-year-old has been rock solid all season, posting a 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 115 innings, and he has 11 quality starts in 20 outings.
With free agency awaiting this offseason, he is a lock to be dealt as one of the top rental starters on the market, and his steady middle-of-the-rotation production and durability would effectively plug a hole in the Boston rotation.
Ideal Target: RHP Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman is no stranger to an AL East playoff race having spent the first six seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, and he also has six career starters at Fenway Park under his belt with a 3.57 ERA in 35.1 innings.
The 32-year-old is expected to decline a $21 million player option for next season in search of a long-term deal in free agency, so he will be treated like a rental at the deadline in terms of his acquisition cost.
An All-Star for the second time in his career this season and for the first time as a member of the Chicago Cubs, he has a 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 122.1 innings. His track record as a workhorse would bring some welcome stability to the Boston staff.