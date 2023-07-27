Mets' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Al Bello/Getty Images

The 2023 season has been nothing short of a disaster for a New York Mets team that entered the year with a record-setting payroll and lofty expectations for a deep postseason run.

With a 47-54 record entering play on Thursday and a 13.7 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, all signs point to them selling at the trade deadline, though it remains to be seen how aggressive they will be in dismantling the roster.

This year's trade deadline is on Tuesday, and teams will have until 6 p.m. ET on the day to put the finishing touches to their roster for the stretch run.

Ahead we have taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate while also highlighting a pair of ideal targets to address their roster needs.