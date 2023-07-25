Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Yankees, Most Contending Teams Have 'Checked In' on Star

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

"Most contending teams" have reportedly checked in with the Los Angeles Angels on superstar slugger/pitcher and impending free agent Shohei Ohtani as the Aug. 1 trade deadline rapidly approaches.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the latest in a B/R video.

"My understanding is that most contending teams have checked in," Heyman said.

The MLB insider then added that he thought the Angels "loved" that the Baltimore Orioles, who have reportedly checked in on Ohtani, are in the mix given their robust farm system. He then closed with the following on the trade possibilities with some Yankees talk mixed in:

"Again, not that likely that he will be traded, so we shall see there. I know the Yankees have checked in, but right now, the Yankees are in limbo..."

It's easy to see why most contenders have checked in on Ohtani. He leads MLB in home runs, OPS and triples and currently sports a 3.71 ERA on the mound alongside 148 strikeouts in 111.2 innings. Simply put, he's authoring one of the best seasons in baseball history, if not the best given his two-way prowess.



At the same time, it's unclear if the Angels will make a move here despite the interest. On one hand, they risk losing him for nothing if he leaves in free agency. That pain will only be compounded if the 51-49 Angels, who are currently four-and-a-half games outside the American League Wild Card picture, miss the playoffs again.

On the other hand, the Angels aren't out of the running by any means and could very well make a run at the playoffs. They'll need Ohtani to do that, and it may simply just be difficult for L.A. to trade one of the best players in baseball history with the team at least in some level of contention.

We'll find out soon enough what the Angels decide with the trade deadline one week away. For now, the Halos are hitting the road for nine games beginning with three at the Detroit Tigers.