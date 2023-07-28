Every MLB Team's Best Trade Deadline Deal as a Seller Since 2000

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles

The Trade: 3B Melvin Mora, OF Mike Kinkade, RHP Leslie Brea, RHP Pat Gorman acquired from New York Mets in exchange for SS Mike Bordick (July 28, 2000)

A .259 career hitter known more for his glove than his bat, Bordick put together a career year at the age of 34 in 2000. He hit .297/.350/.481 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI in 100 games before he was traded to the Mets as a two-month rental. Mora developed into a standout utility player and then into an All-Star third baseman, racking up 29.1 WAR across 10 seasons in Baltimore. The icing on the cake came when Bordick returned to the Orioles in free agency that offseason.

Boston Red Sox

The Trade: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez acquired from Baltimore Orioles in exchange for LHP Andrew Miller (July 31, 2014)

This was our pick for best buyer move by the Orioles as Miller was lights-out down the stretch, but Boston also came away as winners. Rodríguez was the No. 65 prospect in baseball at the time of the trade, and he became a regular part of the rotation in 2015. Across six seasons with the Red Sox, he went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in 856.2 innings before signing with the Detroit Tigers in free agency.

New York Yankees

The Trade: 2B Gleyber Torres, OF Billy McKinney, RHP Adam Warren, OF Rashad Crawford acquired from Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Aroldis Chapman (July 25, 2016)

The Cubs paid a steep price to shore up their bullpen for what would be a long-awaited World Series run, giving up a player in Torres who was the No. 1 prospect in their system and No. 41 prospect in baseball. He has not quite developed into a superstar, but with a 114 OPS+, 114 home runs and 13.3 WAR over six seasons, he has been a solid everyday player. Chapman also rejoined the Yankees in free agency during the offseason.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Trade: 2B Ben Zobrist, RHP Mitch Talbot acquired from Houston Astros in exchange for 3B/OF Aubrey Huff, cash (July 12, 2006)

The Chris Archer trade that brought back Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz was a strong contender here, but that package doesn't look as good as it did a few years ago. Meanwhile, Zobrist still ranks third in Rays history with 35.3 WAR over nine seasons. He was a two-time All-Star in Tampa Bay and helped legitimize the idea of a super-utility player.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Trade: 3B Edwin Encarnacion, RHP Josh Roenicke, RHP Zach Stewart acquired from Cincinnati Reds in exchange for 3B Scott Rolen (July 31, 2009)

A former top prospect with a 26-homer season to his credit the previous year, Encarnacion was hitting .209/.333/.374 across 165 plate appearances in 2009 when the Reds flipped him in a package to acquire a 34-year-old Rolen. After a couple forgettable seasons in Toronto, he exploded with a 42-homer, 110-RBI season in 2012. Over the next five years, he hit .272/.368/.544 for a 146 OPS+ while averaging 39 home runs and 110 RBI.