Every MLB Team's Best Trade Deadline Deal as a Buyer Since 2000

A line is drawn each summer between buyers and sellers when the MLB trade deadline arrives, and each group has a different goal in mind.

For buyers, the focus is shoring up an already competitive roster for the stretch run, looking for one or two guys who could be the missing pieces that push a team over the top in the hunt for a World Series title.

For sellers, it's all about maximizing the value of established veteran talent and getting back the best possible prospect return to help better position the team for future success.

Here, we're focusing on buyers, with a stroll through recent trade deadline history to select each team's best trade deal made as a buyer since 2000.

Any trade made after the MLB draft and before what was previously known as the non-waiver trade deadline was considered for inclusion. Deals made prior to the draft or during the old August waiver trade window were not considered.

A player's impact on the team's success the year he was acquired was the biggest factor in selecting a trade for each team, as the ultimate goal of each buyer is to improve the roster in pursuit of a World Series win.