X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Northwestern Football Players Will Not Attend Big Ten Media Day amid Hazing Scandal

    Erin WalshJuly 25, 2023

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 01: A general view of the Northwestern Wildcats logo on the sideline before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on October 1, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Northwestern football program announced Tuesday that it will not attend Big Ten Media Day amid the hazing scandal that resulted in the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

    "Given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal the focus away from football and the upcoming season," the players said in a statement.

    Northwestern Football @NUFBFamily

    A statement from our student-athlete representatives regarding Big Ten Media Day: <a href="https://t.co/er6vCO3iRH">pic.twitter.com/er6vCO3iRH</a>

    Interim head football coach David Braun added: "The decision from our players to forgo Big Ten Media Day was entirely theirs, and they approached it with a great deal of maturity and thoughtfulness. I'm fully supportive of both their reasoning and the decision itself, and I look forward to attending the event."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Northwestern Football Players Will Not Attend Big Ten Media Day amid Hazing Scandal
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon