Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Has No Restrictions Amid Foot Injury Rehab, per McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has "no restrictions" heading into training camp after recovering from a broken left foot, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Garoppolo passed his physical with the Raiders and was expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

