    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Has No Restrictions Amid Foot Injury Rehab, per McDaniels

    Erin WalshJuly 25, 2023

    HENDERSON, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is introduced at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on March 17, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has "no restrictions" heading into training camp after recovering from a broken left foot, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Tuesday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Garoppolo passed his physical with the Raiders and was expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

