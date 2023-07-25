Report: Shohei Ohtani Trade from AL to NL Wouldn't Impact Current MLB MVP Bets

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's trade status will not be impacting AL MVP betting tickets.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported betting markets will uphold all existing AL MVP tickets even if Ohtani is traded to a team in the National League. NL MVP tickets would also be unaffected, per Rovell.

That would make it a borderline lock that any bettor who has wagered on "Ohtani vs. the field" props that have been available at some books would win their bet. All of those who bet on Ohtani to win AL MVP would likely lose.

Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win his second MVP, currently sitting at -1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. No other AL player is currently listed at better than +2000.

Ohtani is hitting .302/.398/.674 with an MLB-high 36 home runs and 77 runs batted in while posting an 8-5 record with a 3.77 ERA and 1.12 WHIP on the mound. His pitching numbers were even more stellar before a recent stint of struggles, caused in large part by an irritated blister on his pitching hand.

Ohtani is an impending free agent and has been the subject of trade rumors as the Angels continue struggle to field a competitive team around him. The Angels are 51-49 heading into Tuesday's slate of games and are 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.