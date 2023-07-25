Cowboys Rumors: All-Pro OL Zack Martin Doesn't Report to Camp Amid Contract Dispute

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin did not report for the start of training camp amid the franchise's "lack of interest in restructuring his contract" ahead of the 2023 campaign, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Martin has a cap hit worth $11 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.