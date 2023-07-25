Video: Broncos Unveil White 'Snowcapped' Alternate Helmets Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Denver Broncos became the newest NFL team to embrace the alternate helmet trend.

The franchise unveiled what it called the "Snowcapped" white helmet, which will accompany the all-orange Color Rush jerseys. It's the first time ever Denver will wear an all-white helmet.

The NFL amended its uniform rules to allow teams to wear alternate helmets beginning with the 2022 season. A number of teams took advantage last year, and the trend is continuing into this offseason. The Cleveland Browns most recently dropped an all-white design.

The Broncos will announce later on when they intend to debut their "Snowcapped" look. They're permitted to wear the helmets for up to two games.