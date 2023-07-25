X

NBA

    Fans Stunned Celtics' Jaylen Brown Lands Richest Supermax Contract in NBA History

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 11: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on May 11, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics ponied up to keep the tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum together for the foreseeable future.

    Brown's agent confirmed to ESPN's Marc J. Spears the two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year extension that can be worth as much as $304 million. It's the single biggest contract in NBA history.

    Multiple reports pointed to Brown and the Celtics eventually coming to terms on a supermax deal. Still, many fans questioned whether his new salary reflects his true value on the court.

    jk @pinkfiftyz

    Who the Celtics think Jaylen Brown is <a href="https://t.co/PNfgdN6ZiA">pic.twitter.com/PNfgdN6ZiA</a>

    S_ars92ⵣ @s_ars92

    304 millions de dollars pour Jaylen Brown??? <a href="https://t.co/5IiCKHdHN7">https://t.co/5IiCKHdHN7</a> <a href="https://t.co/DQ8XSuDZNH">pic.twitter.com/DQ8XSuDZNH</a>

    Jared Block @jaredrblock

    <a href="https://t.co/x5xPWaaAK8">pic.twitter.com/x5xPWaaAK8</a>

    FIRE HAM @LakersCimbom

    Congratulations to Bradley Beal for no longer having the worst contract in NBA history

    NBA Expert. @WhatSeperatesU

    Downfall of the Celtics

    GrizzlyJa @GrizzlyJaMVP

    HOLY OVERPAY

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Jaylen Brown after signing for $304 million, the largest contract in NBA history <a href="https://t.co/jQwQAPlQbw">pic.twitter.com/jQwQAPlQbw</a>

    myles brown @mdotbrown

    There has to be a respectable reaction in between 'Jaylen brown should be paid in bread crumbs til he learns to dribble' and 'omg stop protecting the owners you shameless bootlicker' cause $304M???

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    Jaylen Brown just got $304 million without ever even learning how to dribble. Iconic behavior, truly.

    RotoWire Sports Betting @RotoWireSports

    Saquon Barkley after seeing the Jaylen Brown contract 👀 <a href="https://t.co/ysfAujdOeY">pic.twitter.com/ysfAujdOeY</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Jaylen Brown after signing the richest contract in NBA history: <a href="https://t.co/5HWo2hx2DL">pic.twitter.com/5HWo2hx2DL</a>

    The Hood Therapist @OhhMar24

    I'm happy for Jaylen Brown but 304 million US dollars for a 2nd option on your team is unheard of

    AlexHoops @AlexHoops_

    (You can be happy for Jaylen Brown getting the bag while also acknowledging it's an absolutely horrible contract)

    CliffNotez @_YoCliff

    Jaylen Brown showed the world on the biggest stage he couldn't dribble with his left hand and the Celtics said "yes pay him the most money in NBA history and make it fully guaranteed" lmao

    This is just another illustration of how the NBA is an imperfect market at times. Brown put himself in a position to make the maximum allowable salary, and another team probably would've eventually stepped to the plate if Boston balked at the bargaining table.

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    Ah, it is this season again. (NBA contracts are tied to the salary cap. Jaylen Brown's contract is the largest in history because he is the most recent player to sign in the most expensive cap environment in history. He will be surpassed by this time next year, if not earlier.) <a href="https://t.co/5YxfSWo5aH">https://t.co/5YxfSWo5aH</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    Talked about the Jaylen Brown extension on the podcast for today. No brainer for both parties. Makes all the sense in the world that it's done. Explained why within. <a href="https://t.co/NHUbe0XyPe">https://t.co/NHUbe0XyPe</a>

    Anthony Doyle @Anthonysmdoyle

    The "what choice did Boston have?" part of that Jaylen Brown contract is a cautionary tale on not selling high.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    IMO, Jaylen Brown is a Top 25'ish player in the NBA. But the Celtics had little choice with this one. <br><br>Basically had to pay Brown, see what happens this season with Porzingis addition, and then could still move Brown in a year if they don't fare well this season.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    Next summer the Celtics will extend Jayson Tatum and Boston will have two All-NBA forwards under contract. <br><br>In their primes. <br><br>During a stretch where the salary cap could go up 10% year over year.<br><br>The Celtics are sitting mighty pretty right now.

    Maybe Brown's contract will age terribly and paying him $69.1 million in 2028-29 will be a crippling total in terms of attempting to build a championship-caliber roster. However, the sticker shock will subside a bit as more and more stars get new contracts.

    Salaries will continue to climb with the NBA salary cap projected to steadily rise, so it's only a matter of time before Brown has company in the $300 million club. Tatum figures to be right there with him since he's eligible to sign an extension starting next summer.

    On one hand, the fanbase will be encouraged that ownership is willing to spend what it takes to bring home an 18th title. On the other hand, re-upping with Brown will only make it more difficult to pivot in a new direction if it becomes abundantly clear the Brown/Tatum axis isn't the formula for an NBA Finals winner.

    The Celtics clearly believe staying the course is the right path forward.