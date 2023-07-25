Fans Stunned Celtics' Jaylen Brown Lands Richest Supermax Contract in NBA History

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics ponied up to keep the tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum together for the foreseeable future.

Brown's agent confirmed to ESPN's Marc J. Spears the two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year extension that can be worth as much as $304 million. It's the single biggest contract in NBA history.

Multiple reports pointed to Brown and the Celtics eventually coming to terms on a supermax deal. Still, many fans questioned whether his new salary reflects his true value on the court.

This is just another illustration of how the NBA is an imperfect market at times. Brown put himself in a position to make the maximum allowable salary, and another team probably would've eventually stepped to the plate if Boston balked at the bargaining table.

Maybe Brown's contract will age terribly and paying him $69.1 million in 2028-29 will be a crippling total in terms of attempting to build a championship-caliber roster. However, the sticker shock will subside a bit as more and more stars get new contracts.

Salaries will continue to climb with the NBA salary cap projected to steadily rise, so it's only a matter of time before Brown has company in the $300 million club. Tatum figures to be right there with him since he's eligible to sign an extension starting next summer.

On one hand, the fanbase will be encouraged that ownership is willing to spend what it takes to bring home an 18th title. On the other hand, re-upping with Brown will only make it more difficult to pivot in a new direction if it becomes abundantly clear the Brown/Tatum axis isn't the formula for an NBA Finals winner.

The Celtics clearly believe staying the course is the right path forward.