Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Execs Name Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays as Top Landing Spots

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani might soon be calling the American League East home as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are "three of the most popular answers from executives" with regard to Ohtani's likeliest landing spots if he's moved.

Passan added the Los Angeles Dodgers "covet" the 2021 American League MVP, though the odds of him going there now look remote. Passan also expressed doubt over whether Ohtani would end up with the Texas Rangers, for whom he's "their white whale."

There's a strong chance Ohtani is only a half-season rental for whatever team acquires him. When his price tag could realistically climb north of $500 million, only so many franchises will be prepared to make a genuine offer when the time comes.

Still, the fact he might be available in a trade is an opportunity that's too good to pass up. Certainly in the case of the Orioles and Rays, who have consistently carried payrolls below the league average in recent years, signing him in the winter will almost certainly be out of the question.

Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Toronto are all incentivized to do something big at the deadline based on how tightly packed the standings are. The Orioles have a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Rays, while the Blue Jays are just 2.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for the final wild-card place.

The impact Ohtani could have on any of the three is self-evident. He's leading MLB in home runs (36) and slugging percentage (.674) while maintaining a 3.71 ERA and a 4.29 FIP through 19 starts.

It's not a foregone conclusion the 29-year-old will be on a different team next week, though.

The Angels trail the Jays by 4.5 games in the wild card race, and that's a gap they could theoretically close in the second half.

On Monday, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported many of the front-office personnel he interviewed "have a hard time believing Angels owner Arte Moreno will trade Ohtani in the first place." The team's playoff push might embolden ownership's stance.