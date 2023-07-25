3 Instant Reactions to Saquon Barkley's $11M Contract with Giants to Avoid Holdout

3 Instant Reactions to Saquon Barkley's $11M Contract with Giants to Avoid HoldoutJuly 25, 2023
Amid concerns that he would be a training camp holdout and possibly sit out some or all of the 2023 season, star running back Saquon Barkley reportedly came to terms on a new one-year contract with the New York Giants on Tuesday.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the one-year pact is worth up to $11 million and will pay Barkley a $2 million signing bonus.
Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, the contract includes a base salary of $10.09 million and $910,000 in incentives.
With that, one of the biggest question marks entering training camp has been answered, and both Barkley and the G-Men have a chance to build on a successful 2022 campaign.
Here are three instant reactions to Barkley and the Giants finding common ground on a new deal.
Giants Ensure Presence of Top Offensive Player
Barkley was the driving force behind New York's offensive success last season, and working out a new contract with him should help facilitate the continued growth of everyone on that side of the ball.
When Barkley entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in 2018, he took the league by storm, accounting for an NFL-high 2,028 yards to scrimmage to go along with 15 touchdowns en route to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
The next three seasons were a struggle, however, as Barkley missed a total of 21 games and averaged just 543 rushing yards and 2.7 rushing touchdowns per year, while also averaging only 4.1 yards per carry.
New York made big changes entering the 2023 season, hiring Brian Daboll as head coach and Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator, which are two moves that rejuvenated Barkley's career.
The 26-year-old back rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season to go along with 10 touchdowns and a yards-per-carry average of 4.4. He was also a quality safety valve for quarterback Daniel Jones in the passing game, making 57 catches for 338 yards.
Most importantly, the Giants went 9-7-1 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They also won a playoff game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2011.
The Giants made some key additions at the offensive skill positions this offseason in tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt, but Barkley is the driving force behind the offense, and that should continue to be the case in 2023.
Barkley Betting on Himself
When Barkley and the Giants failed to agree to a long-term contract before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players, it seemed as though his only two options for 2023 would be to sign the franchise tender or sit out.
Had Barkley signed the tender, he would have been locked in to play at a salary of $10.091 million this season before becoming eligible to hit free agency at the conclusion of the campaign.
Instead, Barkley and the Giants worked out a revised one-year deal that could end up paying him about $1 million more than the franchise tag would have.
In signing a deal that will allow him to make more than the franchise tender via incentives, it shows that Barkley is confident he can replicate or improve upon his 2023 season.
Running backs have been getting the short end of the stick in contract negotiations in recent years due to the hesitancy of teams to invest heavily in a position that tends to have a shorter shelf life in the NFL than others.
Exceptions have been made for special players, though, and if Barkley can string together a second excellent season in a row, it could help him cash in with the Giants or another team on a longer-term deal next offseason.
Deal Sets Potential Template for Josh Jacobs, Raiders
With Barkley agreeing to a deal for 2023, it leaves Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders as the only franchise-tagged running back not officially under contract for the upcoming season.
Like Barkley, Jacobs did not sign his franchise tender, and questions persist regarding when or if he will report to the team.
While Barkley was a Pro Bowler last season, Jacobs was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro, rushing for a career-high and league-leading 1,653 yards, plus 12 touchdowns. He made 53 receptions for 400 yards as well.
Jacobs is also a year younger than Barkley at 25, which seemingly would have given him a bit more leverage in contract negotiations.
He did not receive a long-term deal, however, meaning the only way for him to avoid signing the franchise tender and making $10.091 million this season other than holding out is to sign a revised one-year contract like Barkley did.
It is perhaps no coincidence that Barkley signed a deal just three days after several of the NFL's top running backs reportedly held a Zoom meeting to discuss the suppression of their market.
Both Barkley and Jacobs reportedly attended the meeting, which suggests they could possibly be on the same page regarding how to move forward.
Jacobs won't have another chance to cash in on a long-term deal until the offseason, but until then, Barkley gave him an idea of how to earn the most he possibly can in 2023.