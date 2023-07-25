3 Instant Reactions to Saquon Barkley's $11M Contract with Giants to Avoid Holdout

1 of 3

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Barkley was the driving force behind New York's offensive success last season, and working out a new contract with him should help facilitate the continued growth of everyone on that side of the ball.

When Barkley entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in 2018, he took the league by storm, accounting for an NFL-high 2,028 yards to scrimmage to go along with 15 touchdowns en route to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The next three seasons were a struggle, however, as Barkley missed a total of 21 games and averaged just 543 rushing yards and 2.7 rushing touchdowns per year, while also averaging only 4.1 yards per carry.

New York made big changes entering the 2023 season, hiring Brian Daboll as head coach and Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator, which are two moves that rejuvenated Barkley's career.

The 26-year-old back rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season to go along with 10 touchdowns and a yards-per-carry average of 4.4. He was also a quality safety valve for quarterback Daniel Jones in the passing game, making 57 catches for 338 yards.

Most importantly, the Giants went 9-7-1 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They also won a playoff game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2011.

The Giants made some key additions at the offensive skill positions this offseason in tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt, but Barkley is the driving force behind the offense, and that should continue to be the case in 2023.