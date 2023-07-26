Rounding Up Cowboys' Rumors, Buzz Amid 2023 Training Camp

1 of 3

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cowboys have a lot of priorities when it comes to retaining their talent.

Between CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard, there's a lot of future money that Jerry Jones is going to to need to spend to keep the core of this team together.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin is making sure his name is on that list, too. He did not board the team's flight to Oxnard, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, and Adam Schefter of ESPN added that he is unhappy with the team's lack of interest in restructuring his contract.

Moore reported that the 32-year-old has tried to handle the situation privately, but the dawn of training camp might force him to go public.

Martin has two years left on a contract that pays him an average of $14 million annually. Chris Lindstrom and Quenton Nelson are at the top of the guard market, making over $20 million per year on average.

Whether or not Martin holds out for any period of time, this is going to be an interesting subplot to the 2023 preseason. He is an elite player at his position, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and the Cowboys have plenty of younger players who are going to need to get paid soon.

It makes sense that Martin would want to push the issue right now, but it's also logical that Dallas would hesitate to commit too much money to an aging star.