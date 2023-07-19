Cowboys' Top Contract Extension Priorities Entering Training Camp

0 of 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The franchise tag contract extension deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys inking Tony Pollard to a multi-year deal.

In a vacuum, it's a move that's frustrating. They finally are giving the keys to Pollard in the backfield after releasing Ezekiel Elliott and getting out of his burdensome contract.

But roster moves don't happen in a vacuum. Every decision feeds into another and it's important to keep the books balanced. When you zoom out on the Cowboys roster and see who else will be due for contract extensions soon it makes a lot of sense that Dallas wasn't willing to hand out a big contract to Pollard.

For now, the Cowboys will have to let him play out the season on his one-year, $10.1 million contract.

Because there are more important pieces to the Cowboys puzzle who they should be focused on extending than their star running back.