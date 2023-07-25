Predicting Chiefs' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

Predicting Chiefs' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout PlayersJuly 25, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a second successive Super Bowl championship began Sunday, when the team opened 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University.
There's a good chance the Chiefs will be a title contender again during the 2023 campaign. They still have much of their championship core in place, with key players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce back to lead the way.
But Kansas City's roster also has great depth, and there could be some camp performances that shuffle the team's hierarchy a bit heading into a new season.
Here's a look at several Chiefs players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.
Skyy Moore, WR
Kansas City didn't add much to its receiving corps during the offseason, as it will be relying on some of the young playmakers it already had to take steps forward this upcoming season. Among that group is Skyy Moore, who is entering his second year in the NFL.
The 2022 second-round pick didn't have a huge rookie campaign, notching 22 receptions for 250 yards in 16 games (three starts) while failing to get into the end zone. But he has a lot of talent, which should lead him to better results in 2023.
During training camp, the 22-year-old should get ample opportunities to showcase his skills. Kadarius Toney is dealing with a knee injury, which could lead to the Western Michigan product having a greater role in the Chiefs' offense throughout camp and the preseason.
If Moore performs well, he should be heavily involved in the team's offense moving forward. So, this is an opportune time for him to have a breakout summer.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE
There's no question that Felix Anudike-Uzomah has talent and potential. That's why Kansas City selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and why the team has high hopes for him heading into his rookie season.
But the 21-year-old isn't guaranteed a starting spot for Week 1. The Chiefs also have George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu and Mike Danna among the other edge-rushers in their rotation early in camp.
However, Anudike-Uzomah could emerge as a breakout performer this summer, especially if he shows the type of pass-rushing ability he demonstrated over his final two college seasons with Kansas State (25.5 sacks in 26 games).
So, he could prove to be an impact contributor for Kansas City. The talent and skills are definitely there for him to step in and boost the team's defensive front.
Trent McDuffie, CB
As a rookie in 2022, Trent McDuffie started 11 games for the Chiefs. However, he didn't notch his first NFL interception, despite recording 44 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during his debut season.
It seems likely that the 22-year-old will only improve in 2023, especially because he should again be one of Kansas City's starting cornerbacks. He will have an opportunity to secure that role during his second training camp.
Although the Washington product didn't force a ton of turnovers last year, he showed why he could be a solid CB in the league for years to come. Now that he has experience, he may start to make some bigger plays in the near future.
That could happen for McDuffie during training camp and the preseason. And if so, that'll be a big boost for the Chiefs' secondary heading into the regular season.