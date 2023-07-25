Predicting Chiefs' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

0 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a second successive Super Bowl championship began Sunday, when the team opened 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University.

There's a good chance the Chiefs will be a title contender again during the 2023 campaign. They still have much of their championship core in place, with key players such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce back to lead the way.

But Kansas City's roster also has great depth, and there could be some camp performances that shuffle the team's hierarchy a bit heading into a new season.

Here's a look at several Chiefs players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.