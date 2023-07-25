Predicting Eagles' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

1 of 3

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nakobe Dean should get every opportunity to become Philadelphia's starting middle linebacker this summer. It sure seems like it's going to be his job to lose.

T.J. Edwards (Chicago Bears) and Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals) each signed elsewhere during the offseason, leaving Dean as the top inside LB on the Eagles' roster.

However, the 22-year-old still doesn't have a ton of playing experience after the first year of his NFL career.

Dean, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, recorded 13 tackles in 17 games during his rookie season. Most of his time came on special teams, though, as he played only 34 defensive snaps (3 percent) in his first year with Philadelphia.

There's a good chance the Georgia product will build upon what he learned during his debut NFL campaign and bring that into training camp, where he could stand out in the middle of the Eagles' defense.

Dean seems to be on the cusp of becoming a breakout performer, especially with the chances he should get in practices.