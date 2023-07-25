Predicting Eagles' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout Players

Predicting Eagles' Top NFL Training Camp Breakout PlayersJuly 25, 2023
It's a big day for Philadelphia Eagles fans: The report day for training camp.
Tuesday brings the beginning of camp for the Eagles, which will be holding their summer practices at the NovaCare practice facility in South Philadelphia. There will be practices taking place nearly every day over the next few weeks as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
Philadelphia won the NFC championship last season and clearly has a talented roster. But there are always some players who step up and perform even better than expected in camp, putting themselves in position to contribute once the regular season arrives.
Here's a look at several Eagles players who are breakout candidates heading into training camp.
Nakobe Dean, LB
Nakobe Dean should get every opportunity to become Philadelphia's starting middle linebacker this summer. It sure seems like it's going to be his job to lose.
T.J. Edwards (Chicago Bears) and Kyzir White (Arizona Cardinals) each signed elsewhere during the offseason, leaving Dean as the top inside LB on the Eagles' roster.
However, the 22-year-old still doesn't have a ton of playing experience after the first year of his NFL career.
Dean, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, recorded 13 tackles in 17 games during his rookie season. Most of his time came on special teams, though, as he played only 34 defensive snaps (3 percent) in his first year with Philadelphia.
There's a good chance the Georgia product will build upon what he learned during his debut NFL campaign and bring that into training camp, where he could stand out in the middle of the Eagles' defense.
Dean seems to be on the cusp of becoming a breakout performer, especially with the chances he should get in practices.
Jordan Davis, DT
Dean isn't the only former Georgia defensive player who could have a breakout camp for Philadelphia. There's also Jordan Davis, who was also selected in the 2022 NFL draft (albeit in the first round) and was a rookie last year.
The 23-year-old got more defensive playing time than Dean during the 2022 season, as the 6'6", 340-pound tackle recorded 18 tackles over 13 games (five of which were starts). He played 224 defensive snaps (26 percent) and also got a bit of time on special teams.
Heading into this year's training camp, the former Bulldog should get more opportunities to prove he's ready for a larger role on the defense. The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers) in the offseason, so Davis will be one of the top DTs rotating around with Fletcher Cox and rookie Jalen Carter.
Don't be surprised if Davis ends up starting over Carter, especially if the former has an impressive camp. With tremendous talent and a year of NFL experience under his belt, he may break out in a big way this summer.
Cam Jurgens, OG
As for breakout candidates on the offensive side, there's another second-year player on Philadelphia's roster who immediately stands out: Cam Jurgens.
The 23-year-old offensive lineman was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and played 17 games as a rookie.
Much like Dean and Davis, Jurgens didn't have a large role for the Eagles last season. He didn't make any starts, and he spent the majority of his time on special teams. He played only 35 offensive snaps (3 percent).
Now, the Nebraska product is the front-runner to be Philadelphia's starting right guard for the 2023 season after Isaac Seumalo signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason.
With Jason Kelce at center and Lane Johnson at right tackle, Jurgens should be in a great spot to succeed in training camp. There's a good chance he'll more than hold his own and put on an impressive performance to secure a starting job for the season.