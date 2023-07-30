The 6 Best WWE and AEW PPVs in 2023 So Far

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com.

Halfway into 2023, wrestling live events have rarely been better. Whether they be WWE premium live events or All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views, the biggest shows have been incredible across the board.



It is likely the streak will only continue as WWE will soon deliver SummerSlam 2023 while AEW is gearing up for the one-two punch of All In and All Out 2023.



Even if those shows are great though, it will be tough to match up to a great first half of the year.



Elimination Chamber into WrestleMania 39 into Backlash into Night of Champions is one of the single best streaks of WWE events in the company's history. The Bloodline and Roman Reigns made those nights special.



AEW delivered some of its greatest matches between Revolution and Forbidden Door 2023. MJF, Jon Moxley Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and more have delivered career great performances.



These are the six best major shows WWE and AEW have produced in 2023.

